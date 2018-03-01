BOSTON (AP) — The medical student stabbed to death in a Massachusetts library is being remembered by her mother as “The Little Engine That Could.”

Michal Kenny said in a statement to The Boston Globe that 22-year-old Deane Kenny Stryker was a “very warm person” who “always did the right thing” and had wanted to be a doctor since she was a little girl.

Stryker was killed Saturday at the Winchester Public Library. She was a first-year student at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Maine. Her funeral is Thursday.

Kenny said her daughter would want to make sure what happened to her did not happen to anyone else by improving the mental health system.

The lawyer for the man charged with killing Stryker says his client is severely mentally ill.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)