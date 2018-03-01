TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury Memorial High School was placed into lockdown over fears of a student with a gun.

The school was placed into lockdown Thursday morning after a student made a verbal threat and said he had a weapon.

Police searched the school after the threat was reported.

It has not been confirmed if any weapon was found.

Students say they moved to the back of their locked classrooms, were told to remain calm and stayed away from windows.

The school day continued after the lockdown ended, but parents were allowed to pick up their children.