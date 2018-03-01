WATCH LIVEGov. Baker News Conference On Nor'easter Preparations
TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Tewksbury Memorial High School was placed into lockdown over fears of a student with a gun.

The school was placed into lockdown Thursday morning after a student made a verbal threat and said he had a weapon.

tmhs Tewksbury School Placed In Lockdown After Student Claimed To Have Gun

Police at Tewksbury Memorial High School. (WBZ-TV)

Police searched the school after the threat was reported.

It has not been confirmed if any weapon was found.

tewks Tewksbury School Placed In Lockdown After Student Claimed To Have Gun

Tewksbury Memorial High School was placed on lockdown during a police investigation. (WBZ-TV)

Students say they moved to the back of their locked classrooms, were told to remain calm and stayed away from windows.

The school day continued after the lockdown ended, but parents were allowed to pick up their children.

