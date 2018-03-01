BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Butler is almost certain to be leaving New England this offseason, leaving a hole on the depth chart at a critical position.

Enter Richard Sherman or Aqib Talib?

Those players both represent possibilities for Bill Belichick’s team, according to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.

“Given the affinity both Sherman and Talib have for the Patriots organization, the team needs to check into the pair of star corners as they reload for another championship pursuit,” Howe wrote.

The Sherman possibility appears to be more remote, as it’s unclear whether the Seahawks will try to trade him, whether they will try to cut him, or whether they will keep him on their roster. Sherman is currently recovering from a ruptured ACL he suffered last November, but Howe said Sherman’s recovery process is going well.

“Sherman was receptive to the idea of joining the Patriots [last year during trade talks] and still is now if the Seahawks go in another direction,” Howe reported.

Talib, meanwhile, is expected to be a salary cap casualty out in Denver. As he enters his age 32 season, Talib’s big-money days may be behind him. But he can still play, and according to Howe, Talib would also be open to the idea of reuniting with Belichick in Foxboro.

👀 who coming to get me??? https://t.co/Tm2I3AGW9O — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) February 28, 2018

Talib played with the Patriots in 2012 and 2013, acquired by New England for a fourh-round pick during the 2012 season. In 2013, he recorded four interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 13 games played. After the 2013 season, the Patriots signed Darrelle Revis, and Talib went to Denver on a six-year, $57 million contract.