Report: Richard Sherman, Aqib Talib Are Possibilities For Patriots This OffseasonMalcolm Butler is almost certain to be leaving New England this offseason, leaving a hole on the depth chart at a critical position. Enter Richard Sherman or Aqib Talib?

Kyrie Irving Just Keeps Getting Better And Better For CelticsKyrie Irving's incredible first season with the Celtics continues to get even more incredible.

Rick Nash's Presence Could Help Jake DeBrusk Beyond This Season For BruinsThe Bruins aren’t asking DeBrusk to be Rick Nash right now, although they wouldn’t mind if he develops into something close to a second coming.

Irving Scores 34 For Boston In 134-106 Win Over HornetsKyrie Irving scored 34 points in the first three quarters as the Celtics routed the Charlotte Hornets 134-106 on Wednesday night.

Report: Rob Gronkowski Will Play For Patriots In 2018There's been rampant speculation over the past month on Rob Gronkowski's future -- or potential lack thereof -- in the NFL. But according to a report on Wednesday, the 28-year-old will indeed return to the field for the 2018 season.