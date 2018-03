BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA has suspended all Charlestown and Hingham ferry service on Friday in anticipation of the expected storm and strong winds.

Seating capacity on Greenbush Commuter Rail will be increased to accommodate passengers.

Regular ferry service is expected to resume on Saturday.