Irving Scores 34 For Boston In 134-106 Win Over HornetsKyrie Irving scored 34 points in the first three quarters as the Celtics routed the Charlotte Hornets 134-106 on Wednesday night.

Red Sox File Petition With City Of Boston To Change Name Of Yawkey WayIt appears the wheels are in motion for a big change outside of Fenway Park.

Anthony Davis Enters NBA MVP ConversationThe Pelicans power forward has averaged an amazing stat line since the NBA All-Star break, while putting his team in the playoff hunt.

Can The Flyers Get Good Enough Goaltending To Contend?Philly has been red-hot since December, but the biggest question is the same one that always seems to plague the team.

Report: Rob Gronkowski Will Play For Patriots In 2018There's been rampant speculation over the past month on Rob Gronkowski's future -- or potential lack thereof -- in the NFL. But according to a report on Wednesday, the 28-year-old will indeed return to the field for the 2018 season.