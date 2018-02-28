WEATHER ALERTDangerous, Life-Threatening Nor’easter On The Way
CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A Lawrence man was arrested for allegedly using a hatchet to carjack a vehicle after a crash on Route 495 Wednesday night.

State Police say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and blocked the right two lanes after the crash at Exit 34 in Chelmsford.

Police say 42-year-old Marcos Garcia was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash and then carjacked another vehicle. That stolen vehicle then struck two other cars, and crashed on Route 495 Southbound at Route 2 in Littleton.

Garcia then allegedly tried to carjack two more vehicles.

A trooper used a Taser to take Garcia into custody. He was taken to Emerson Hospital.

No other information has been released.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    February 28, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    LEFT WING AND LIBERALS NOW WILL SEEK TO REQUIRE LTC HATCHETS?…..WHEN WILL MASSACHUSETTS REALIZE THAT KILLERS ACCESS TO WHAT WE USE DAILY AND TURN THE DEVICES TO WEAPONS….GUNS KNIVES HATCHETS DO NOT KILL…..THUGS KILL THE UNARMED!

    Reply

