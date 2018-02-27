BROCKTON (CBS) – Two women were rescued by Brockton firefighters, after crashing into a creek Tuesday afternoon. It is still unclear what exactly happened, but the car finally came to a stop in about two feet of water in a drainage culvert.
“Very lucky. Just the impact over the wall could have caused serious injury. At the time of the incident, there were no obvious signs of serious injury,” Deputy Chief Charles Davis of the Brockton Fire Department said.
The firefighters were there within minutes and delicately got the 80-year-old and 67-year-old women to safety. The difficulty was getting them over the five foot wall.
“Both women wanted to walk out, but we had a five foot concrete wall they had to come up, unstable footing, water flow, so I didn’t allow that,” Davis said.
Firefighters got the women up and over the over wall using a basket.
The two women are still hospitalized, however, they were not seriously injured. It’ll just take them another day to get home.