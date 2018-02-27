  • WBZ TVOn Air

Bernie Sanders, Levi Sanders, New Hampshire

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ son says he’s running for Congress in New Hampshire.

Levi Sanders is joining seven fellow Democrats and three Republicans in this year’s race for the 1st Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter is stepping down after her term ends.

The 48-year-old Sanders has lived in New Hampshire for 15 years. He’s in Claremont, in the 2nd Congressional District. The U.S. Constitution requires only that U.S. House members reside in the state they serve, but not necessarily in the same district.

Bernie Sanders and his son Levi. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The son of the Independent Vermont senator proposes a “Medicare for all health care system;” tuition-free public college; a higher minimum wage; and “sensible gun legislation.”

He’s a legal services analyst in Massachusetts. His step-sister, Carina Driscoll, is running for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, a post once held by Bernie Sanders.

