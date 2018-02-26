By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Throughout his career, and especially in the more recent years of his career, Tom Brady has dedicated himself to finding a balance. Between his hyper-focused dedication to winning football games, his family life, and his off-field business pursuits, keeping that balance can be quite the challenge.

And for as much as Brady managed to speak calmly after losing Super Bowl LII to the Eagles and put on a happy face in the weeks after on social media, the man who knows the quarterback better than anybody else has said that there’s just no way Brady will ever be OK with the result of that game.

“He was [nearly catatonic] this time. He got out of there pretty fast,” Tom Brady Sr. told Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe. “He will never get over the Giants losses, and I don’t think he’ll ever get over this Eagles loss either.”

Brady, of course, performed much better in this year’s loss to the Eagles (505 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions) than he did in the two losses to the Giants (combined 542 yards, three touchdowns, one interception in two games). But Brady was stripped of the ball on what could have been the game-winning drive, and the final scoreboard showed Eagles 41, Patriots 33.

For somebody as obsessed with winning as Brady, that one will always sting.

Brady’s father also commented on the Malcolm Butler benching, stating that he doesn’t believe Bill Belichick would ever make any decision except for the decision that’s best for the Patriots.

“I don’t have any questions about Belichick’s loyalty to the Patriots and desire to win the game. It’s the only way I could look at it. I don’t think he would do anything less; it doesn’t serve his purpose to do anything less than try to go all out to win,” Brady Sr. told Gasper. “I think Belichick has the best interest of the team at heart. I don’t know that he would hold a grudge, one that would needlessly cost the Patriots a Super Bowl. It just doesn’t make sense.”