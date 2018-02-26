  • WBZ TVOn Air

TAUNTON

TAUNTON (CBS) – A Taunton High School student was arrested for threatening to “shoot up the school” with an AR-15.

Police say 18-year-old Kane Jefferson had not been at school for the better part of the school year but showed up on Monday morning and was met at the entrance by school resource officers.

Jefferson was wearing a backpack when he arrived and police say he immediately became animated. The student had previous disciplinary issues and administrators notified the officers that he intended to return to school on Monday.

kane2 Police: Student Threatened To Shoot Up School With AR 15

Kane Jefferson arrested for threatening to kill police officers, shoot up school (Image from Taunton PD)

“An attempt by our officers to speak with Jefferson was met by him making threats to murder them,” Taunton Police said. “Mr. Jefferson was escorted to the security office. It was then that he threatened to disarm them, kill them, then return with an AR-15 and shoot up the school.”

He was arrested after a brief struggle and was charged with terroristic threatening, disturbing a school assembly, two counts of threats to murder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

No weapons were found at the time of his arrest.

