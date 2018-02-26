BOSTON (CBS) – One way to prevent depression could be with a healthier diet.
A new study out of Rush University Medical Center looked at almost 1,000 adults and found that those who adhered to the DASH diet had up to an 11% lower risk of depression compared to others.
The DASH diet, which stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, was designed to reduce high blood pressure. The diet includes vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and low fat dairy products while cutting back on sugary foods and saturated fat.
The researchers found while the DASH diet was associated with a lower risk of depression, a typical western diet, high in saturated fats and low in fruits, veggies, and whole grains, was associated with a higher risk of depression.