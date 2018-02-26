BURLINGTON (CBS) – Burlington Police are hoping to find new leads in one of their unsolved mysteries. Thirty-five years ago, George Aleskivitch was hit by a car and killed on Winn Street at Route 128, and the person responsible has never been found. The vehicle dragged Aleskivitch 60 feet before driving away.
“I believe it would give me closure. This was an event that affected my life in many ways,” James Aleskivitch, the victim’s brother, said.
Burlington Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the crash.
Officials say that they have received several leads recently.
“There are likely multiple people out there who either know who did this or have information that could lead us to who did this,” Burlington Police Chief Michael R. Kent said. “We hope that by releasing these updated sketches and drawing attention back to this case, someone will be encouraged to come forward and finally bring this case to a close and give this family some closure.”
Anyone with information regarding the hit and run should call Burlington Police at 781-270-1921.