BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a busy week for the Boston Bruins, but general manager Don Sweeney managed to fit in one more deal before Monday afternoon’s trade deadline.
The Bruins sent a fifth-round pick to Chicago in exchange for forward Tommy Wingels, according to reports.
Wingels, 29, is in his seventh NHL season, a career spent mostly with the San Jose Sharks.
This season with Chicago, Wingels has 7-5-12 totals and a minus-10 rating in 57 games played. Over his last three seasons (198 games), the 6-foot, 200-pound center has just 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) and a minus-31 rating. Prior to that, though, Wingels recorded a 16-22-38 season in 2013-14, and a 15-21-36 season in 2014-15 for San Jose.
Last week, the Bruins sent a third-round pick and Rob O’Gara to the Rangers in exchange for defenseman Nick Holden. Over the weekend, the Bruins sent a first-round pick (plus two players and a seventh-round pick) to the Rangers for Rick Nash, and they also signed Brian Gionta.
The Bruins currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division, though they’re just one point behind Toronto for second and five points behind first-place Tampa Bay. The Bruins also have four games in hand on the Maple Leafs and two games in hand on the Lightning.