Filed Under:Jeffrey Yao, Local TV, Paul Burton, Stabbing, Winchester, Winchester Library

WINCHESTER (CBS) — A close family friend of a woman who was stabbed to death while she sat at the Winchester Public Library has identified her as Deane Kenny Stryker.

Winchester Police said the 22-year-old was in the library when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao stabbed her with a 10-inch hunting knife.

“Everybody was just so proud of her. She was just a remarkable kid,” said Brad Harrington.

Harrington has daughters close in age to Styker and her two younger sisters.

He added that she had been in her first year of a medical program at the University of New England.

deane kenny styker Winchester Library Stabbing Victim Identified

Deane Kenny Stryker (Family Photo)

Police said Yao also injured a 72-year-old man when he tried jumped in and help Stryker. He is expected to survive.

In a statement, Winchester Public Library Director Ann Wirtanen said the library will be closed until at least Tuesday.

