BOSTON (CBS) — Local fire departments are reminding everyone in an emergency to call 911 after Wayland firefighters successfully helped a woman in Michigan because she messaged their Facebook page.
The woman “said she needed help because her son was choking and she didn’t have a phone,” on Saturday night, the Local 1978 Wayland Firefighters posted.
One of the on-duty firefighters/paramedics happened to be a Facebook administrator for the page and saw the message.
He realized the woman lived in Wayland, Michigan and “after alerting the Deputy Chief, another firefighter was able to look up and call the dispatch center for Wayland Michigan to get an ambulance dispatched.”
Another firefighter gave pre-arrival directions through Facebook until their ambulance arrived.
Later on, they were told the boy was recovering and is fine.