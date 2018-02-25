QUINCY (CBS) — Easter is more than a month away but some neighbors in Quincy were working hard to prepare on Saturday.
Volunteers came together at Interfaith Social Services to make Easter baskets full of chocolate bunnies, colorful eggs, toys, and candy.
They will be handed out to families served by the community food pantry.
Organizers said it’s part of an effort to bring happiness to children who are living in difficult situations.
“When a family is struggling to make ends meet and cant put food on the table, things like an Easter basket is something a family can’t afford. So this is a way that we can give those children joy, and help those parents have that experience of being able to give that nice thing to the kids on the holiday,” said Rick Doane, Interfaith Social Services executive director.
In all, 24 volunteers have been able to assemble 400 Easter baskets.