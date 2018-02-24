  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are hunting for the shooter who wounded a woman and injured a toddler Saturday night in Roxbury.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. right outside of a store on Washington Street near Dudley Square.

Boston Police said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. A source told WBZ-TV’s Jim Smith that she was grazed by a bullet.

A 3-year-old child who was with the woman was injured by flying glass.

The victims were taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Authorities towed a car from the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Boston Police.

