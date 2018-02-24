  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, MBTA Delays, Orange Line Delays

BOSTON (CBS) – Riders experienced severe Orange Line delays after a rain gutter fell onto a train at the Back Bay station.

Shuttle buses replaced serviced between Jackson Square and Back Bay just after noon on Saturday due to what the MBTA described as a “station problem.”

beamjoegrowhoski Falling Rain Gutter Causes Severe Orange Line Delays

A downed beam led to Orange Line delays.
(Image Credit: Joe Growhoski/Twitter)

Around 1:20 p.m. the MBTA said the gutter had been removed from the train roof and service would resume soon after.

The train was stopped when the gutter fell.

No injuries were reported.

Inspectors remained on scene to make sure no other items were in danger of falling.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App