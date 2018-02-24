BOSTON (CBS) – Riders experienced severe Orange Line delays after a rain gutter fell onto a train at the Back Bay station.
Shuttle buses replaced serviced between Jackson Square and Back Bay just after noon on Saturday due to what the MBTA described as a “station problem.”
Around 1:20 p.m. the MBTA said the gutter had been removed from the train roof and service would resume soon after.
The train was stopped when the gutter fell.
No injuries were reported.
Inspectors remained on scene to make sure no other items were in danger of falling.