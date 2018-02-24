BOSTON (CBS) – Police are seeking a person of interest for questioning related to a break-in and indecent assault that occurred in an apartment near Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit released an image of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the incident, which occurred early Saturday morning.

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for a breaking and entering in the area of Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue.

When they arrived, officers spoke to a victim, who told police that a male suspect entered her apartment and indecently assaulted her.

The victim told police she immediately screamed and scared the suspect off.

Police described the suspect as a black male with short hair and wearing a dark-colored shirt, light-colored pants and sneakers.

A search of the area for the suspect proved unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with any information on the person’s identity is asked to call police at 617-343-4400 or 1-800-494-TIPS.