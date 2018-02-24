  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are seeking a person of interest for questioning related to a break-in and indecent assault that occurred in an apartment near Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit released an image of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the incident, which occurred early Saturday morning.

person of interest indecent assault Suspect Sought After Reported Break In And Assault On Woman

Person of interest sought for a break-in and indecent assault near Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue. (Boston Police photo)

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for a breaking and entering in the area of Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue.

When they arrived, officers spoke to a victim, who told police that a male suspect entered her apartment and indecently assaulted her.

The victim told police she immediately screamed and scared the suspect off.

Police described the suspect as a black male with short hair and wearing a dark-colored shirt, light-colored pants and sneakers.

A search of the area for the suspect proved unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with any information on the person’s identity is asked to call police at 617-343-4400 or 1-800-494-TIPS.

