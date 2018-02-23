  • WBZ TVOn Air

FALL RIVER (AP) — Relatives say three Massachusetts residents who were killed in a rollover crash in New York were on their way to a funeral.

New York State Police responded to the crash on the New York State Thruway in Verona around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say 81-year-old Maria Braga, 73-year-old David Botelho and 72-year-old Isabel Botelho were killed.

The family crashed on the New York State Thruway in Verona Wednesday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The car’s driver, 81-year-old Joao Braga, has been hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash. His current condition is unknown.

Family members tell WJAR-TV the group was on their way to the funeral of David Botelho and Maria Braga’s brother in Toronto, Canada.

The crash is under investigation.

