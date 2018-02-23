Filed Under:Local TV, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Robert Mueller

BOSTON (CBS) – Rick Gates, a former adviser for President Donald Trump’s campaign, filed a motion with the court in an effort to take his children on a spring break trip to Boston.

Gates appeared in federal court Friday afternoon to plead guilty as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election.

Richard Gates arrives at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse for a hearing February 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Gates is expected to plead guilty to a 12-charge indictment that includes money laundering and conspiracy. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Mueller brought a new 32-count indictment against Gates and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort.

CBS News reports that the new charges stem from work Manafort and Gates executed in Ukraine, alleging the pair failed to pay taxes income, by “disguising it as alleged ‘loans'” from offshore accounts.

In a motion filed on Friday, Gates asked the judge to approve a trip from Virginia to Boston “to show his children around the Boston area to learn about American history in general, and the revolutionary war in particular.”

Following his guilty plea, Gates is facing a potential prison term between 57 and 71 months.

