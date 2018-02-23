BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick will have an extra pick to work with for the 2018 NFL Draft.

The league announced Friday that the Patriots were among 15 NFL teams to be awarded at least one compensatory pick, with the Patriots getting a fourth-round pick.

The pick will come as the 36th pick of the fourth round, which will be the 136th overall selection.

32 compensatory choices in the 2018 @NFL Draft have been awarded to 15 teams pic.twitter.com/7so8TJfChd — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) February 23, 2018

The league awards compensatory picks based on a formula that measures the free agents that a team loses and adds in a given offseason.

Last year, the Patriots lost Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, Logan Ryan, LeGarrette Blount, Jabaal Sheard, Barkevious Mingo and Michael Floyd. The team added Stephon Gilmore, Lawrence Guy and Rex Burkhead.

Last year marked the first time NFL teams were allowed to trade compensatory picks, and sure enough, Belichick sent his away compensatory pick (round five, No. 183 overall) to Kansas City in exchange for pick No. 216 and tight end James O’Shaughnessy.

The Patriots were one of eight teams to receive one compensatory pick this year. The Vikings were awarded two picks. The Texans and Cardinals were awarded three picks each. And the Bengals, Cowboys, Packers, and Raiders each were awarded four picks.

The Patriots now have picks in all rounds of the draft, except for the fourth and seventh rounds. They own two picks in the second round.