  • WBZ TVWatch Now
    Live News WBZ-TV News at 5 and 6

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Charlie Baker, Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators say there was nothing improper about a $2 million donation Wynn Resorts made to the Republican Governors Association in 2014.

The donation came the same year the company won the coveted Boston-area casino license and Republican Charlie Baker won the governor’s race.

But Loretta Lillios, chief enforcement counsel for the state Gaming Commission, said Thursday the funds were transferred after Wynn won the license, meaning the company was no longer an “applicant” but a “licensee.”

stevewynn Casino Regulators: Nothing Wrong With Wynn Donation To GOP

Steve Wynn. (WBZ-TV)

Casino license applicants are barred from making state or local political donations.

Three Democrats vying to run against Baker this year — Jay Gonzalez, Bob Massie and Setti Warren — called on the commission to revisit the donation as it investigates the company following sexual misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    February 22, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    INVITATION TO MORE CORRUPTION IN MASSACHUSETTS FROM THOSE APPOINTED BECAUSE OF POL CONNECTIONS AND NOT BRAINS!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App