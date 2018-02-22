BOSTON (CBS) – As the debate over gun violence intensifies, the claims and counterclaims can be confusing and hard to sort through.

So in the spirit of the old Joe Isuzu ads back in the day, where the pitchman specialized in claims that didn’t quite pass the truth test, here are some translations of recent rhetoric on the topic:

WHAT THEY SAID: “They want to sweep right under the carpet the failure of school security, the failure of family, the failure of America’s mental health,” said National Rifle Association President Wayne LaPierre at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

WHAT THEY REALLY MEAN: Don’t pay attention to the weakness of gun control policies and our role in ensuring their failure.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Many in legacy media love mass shootings…. You love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media” – NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

WHAT THEY REALLY MEAN: Focus on our favorite media villains, not on why those mothers are crying.

And Democratic figures like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi sometimes need an interpreter as well.

WHAT SHE SAID: “As I have said on the floor many times: whose political survival in this body is more important than the survival of our children?”

WHAT SHE REALLY MEANT: Yes, we’re backing congressional candidate like New Jersey State Sen. Jeff Van Drew with an “A” rating from the NRA. But don’t call us hypocrites.

One more, from President Trump at Wednesday’s “listening session” with survivors of gun violence:

WHAT HE SAID: “I want to listen and then after we listen we’re gonna get things done.”

WHAT HE REALLY MEANT: It says “I hear you” right here on my cue card. If I keep repeating that, maybe this will all go away.