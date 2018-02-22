MEDFORD (CBS) – The mayor of Medford is trying to reassure parents after a gun magazine clip was found inside a school.
The loaded clip was found by a cleaning crew at the McGlynn Middle School on December 29, but police weren’t notified until last week after the deadly school shooting in Florida.
“The clear failure to promptly report this discovery are equally horrifying and concerning,” Mayor Stephanie Burke said in a statement.
She will hold a news conference at Thursday afternoon to address changes being taken after the incident.
All seven schools in Medford are being searched this week for any suspicious objects as a precaution.
“The paramount task of every Mayor is to protect all residents and first among them are our children. In this effort, there is no room for error,” Burke said.