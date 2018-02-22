  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – Compounds found in red wine may promote good oral health.

When bad bacteria stick to teeth and gums they can cause cavities, dental plaque and gum disease. Researchers in Spain found that polyphenols may interfere with bacteria’s ability to stick to cells.

Polyphenols are not only found in red wine but many other foods including teas and blueberries and many other foods.

However, this study is not a reason to start drinking red wine. Wine also contains acids which can damage the enamel of your teeth.

