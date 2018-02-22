  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

BOSTON (CBS) – It could have become just another fish story, but Albert Wu recorded the moment he handed over the rod and reel to his younger brother. You can hear Albert on the video yelling, “Striped bass. Striper.”

“He took one cast out and before we knew it a 25-pound, 40-inch fish just hit the line,” said Albert Wu.

“I didn’t know it was a fish at first. I thought it was a big log that I got snagged on,” said Eric Wu.

fish1 Harvard Grad Student Catches 25 Pound Striped Bass In Charles River

Eric Wu holds a 25 pound bass he caught in the Charles River (WBZ-TV)

The two are graduate students at Harvard University. Albert holds the title of angler in the family. So, he encouraged his brother, Eric, to enjoy the warm temps Wednesday and relax along the Charles River.

“I thought a lot of the fish would come out of the depths,” said Albert.

They were under the Harvard Bridge by Storrow Drive.

After ten minutes, Eric hauled the fish to shore. The largest one by far that he or his brother had ever caught. “Closest one maybe a couple pounds. This one was 25 pounds,” said Eric.

fish2 Harvard Grad Student Catches 25 Pound Striped Bass In Charles River

Eric Wu caught a 25 pound bass in the Charles River (Image credit Albert Wu)

The unique catch trumped any sibling rivalry.

“I am absolutely surprised because typically striped bass that size will typically be in the ocean, and they will rarely make themselves available in the Charles,” said Albert. “It’s pretty amazing. I can’t think of words to describe it.”

The brothers always catch and release to help maintain fish stocks. They sent the striped bass back into the water. They forever have the story of the catch that was that big.

Comments (2)
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    February 22, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    GREAT STORY MANY THANKS

    Reply Report comment
  2. Joe Bruno says:
    February 22, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Awesome catch! This early in the season too! Thanks for putting it back. You guys a class fishermen.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App