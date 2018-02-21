  • WBZ TVWatch Now
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire leaders fighting the opioid crisis are gathering to announce a major grant provided through federal legislation to prevent and treat drug abuse.

They’re gathering Wednesday at the Families in Transition facility in Manchester.

Officials including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Rep. Annie Kuster, and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, all Democrats, as well as leadership from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, are scheduled to appear.

The money is coming from the 21st Century Cures Act signed into law by then-President Barack Obama in 2016. It authorizes giving states $1 billion over two years.

