BOSTON (CBS) – For the second straight year, the Children’s Winter Festival in Boston featured temperatures that felt more like spring or summer.

The festival is part of an initiative started by Mayor Marty Walsh to make sure kids had something free and fun to do over the school break.

Last year, temperatures were in the 60s and this year it’ll reach the 70s.

The weather has organizers hopeful families will stay even longer.

“It’s a lot easier to get up slides when you’re not in boots, you’re not in snow pants, scarfs, mittens and things like that. Should make it easier,” Ryan Woods, the Director of External Affairs for Boston Parks, said.

Parents like Liz Eldridge are very thankful for the activities on Boston Common.

“To find a way to make it through that long week while the kids are at school, so anything you can do that can burn some time away for the day… that’s what I’m looking for,” she said.

Families will have several activities to choose from.

Inflatables include 40-foot toboggans tunnels where kids can go sledding and a “Mount Everest climb.”

There are also games, and all activities are free.