BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s longtime prosecutor is not seeking re-election.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley’s spokesman confirmed Tuesday that the Democrat won’t be seeking another four-year term this November.

Conley was first appointed to the office in 2002 and has held the post for 16 years. He’s a former Boston city as councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2013. His term ends next January.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is the largest and perhaps most high profile of the state’s 11 district attorney offices. It covers Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop.

