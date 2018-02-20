MILTON (CBS) – Milton Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins from over the weekend.
Police say 16 cars were broken into across town. Each time, the perpetrator broke windows to get into the locked cars.
The incidents all took place on Saturday night and were widespread, occurring on Governors Road, Garden Street, Westvale Road, Cary Avenue, Whitelawn Avenue, School Street, Brook Road and Adams Street.
Police say not much property was stolen. In fact, more than half of the cars had nothing missing from them.
Police are asking residents to call the department to report any suspicious activity.
