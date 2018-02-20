  • WBZ TVOn Air

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One bride says she almost missed her wedding reception after getting stuck in an elevator in Rhode Island.

 

bride2 Bride Gets Stuck In Elevator, Nearly Misses Reception

(WBZ-TV)

Melissa Rodger says she was heading to the 18th floor of the Providence Biltmore hotel Saturday when the elevator stopped within four feet of its destination.

She says a bridesmaid alerted her husband shortly afterward that a “situation” was going on.

bride11 Bride Gets Stuck In Elevator, Nearly Misses Reception

Bride Melissa Rodger stuck in an elevator on her wedding day. (Photo credit: Justin Rodger)

The fire department was called to the scene and pried the doors open to get Rodger out. A technician later got the elevator working again.

The process took about 45 minutes.

Rodger says the reception started about 20 minutes late, but everything else ran smoothly.

