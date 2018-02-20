DEDHAM (CBS) – Not that we need a holiday as a reminder to love our pets, but, Tuesday was “Love Your Pet Day.” Shultz’s Guest House, an animal shelter in Dedham, received 40 new dogs on the special day.
The puppies came all the way from Tennessee. Volunteers say there are plenty of puppies to go around and they are looking for loving homes.
“There are so many puppies, as you can see, this is just one of many transports and with us bringing puppies up every two weeks, we don’t run out,” Deni Goldman, a volunteer at Shultz’s Guest House said.
It was the largest shipment of puppies the shelter has ever received in a single day.