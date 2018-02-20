  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Shelter, Dogs, Puppies, Shultz’s Guest House

DEDHAM (CBS) – Not that we need a holiday as a reminder to love our pets, but, Tuesday was “Love Your Pet Day.” Shultz’s Guest House, an animal shelter in Dedham, received 40 new dogs on the special day.

puppies e1519176779381 40 Dogs From Tennessee Available For Adoption In Dedham

These puppies are up for adoption at Shultz’s Guest House. (WBZ-TV News)

The puppies came all the way from Tennessee. Volunteers say there are plenty of puppies to go around and they are looking for loving homes.

“There are so many puppies, as you can see, this is just one of many transports and with us bringing puppies up every two weeks, we don’t run out,” Deni Goldman, a volunteer at Shultz’s Guest House said.

puppy e1519177061992 40 Dogs From Tennessee Available For Adoption In Dedham

Dog available for adoption at Shultz’s Guest House (WBZ-TV)

It was the largest shipment of puppies the shelter has ever received in a single day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App