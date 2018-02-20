LOWELL (CBS) — Two men have been arrested in relation to a shooting that killed one person early Saturday morning.
Christian Tripp-Kirwin, 21, of Lowell, and Joesph Luna, 21, of Lowell, will be arraigned in Lowell District Court Tuesday on one count of possession of a firearm without a license each, said the Middlesex District Attorney.
Twenty-four-year-old Anthony Luna was shot and killed near O’Connell and Fay streets in Lowell around 4:30 a.m.
Tripp-Kirwin and Joesph Luna fled the scene and were found nearby with a gun, but not one used to shoot Anthony Luna, the DA said.
The investigation into Anthony’s death is still open.
All three men know each other.