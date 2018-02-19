BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have found their power bat this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox and free agent slugger J.D. Martinez have agreed upon a five year, $110-million deal, with a couple of player opt outs.

Martinez would make $50 million in the first two years and then have a player opt out.

A Red Sox source tells WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche the deal was “close” which usually means pending a physical.

Martinez is coming off a career season, split between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks. He clubbed a career-high 45 home runs to go with 104 RBIs over 119 games. He went on an absurd tear following the mid-July trade that sent him to Arizona, hitting 29 homers in just 62 games with the Diamondbacks. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter slashed .303/.376/.690 overall in 2017.

He has been putting up big numbers over the last four years, averaging 32 homers and 88 RBIs to go with a .300/.362/.574 slash line.

Primarily a right fielder throughout his career, Martinez has also spent time in left field and at designated hitter. Durability is a bit of a concern with the seven-year veteran, as he’s played in more than 130 games just once over his seven-year career. He played in 158 games (148 games in right, 10 games at DH) for Detroit in 2015, when he 38 homers and drove in 102 runs.

While the Red Sox are currently set in the outfield with Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr., they could certainly use the pop that Martinez will provide in the middle of their order. Boston finished last in the American League with just 168 homers in 2017, a number that should increase with the addition of Martinez.

The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Pedro Gomez.