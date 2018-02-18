BOSTON (CBS) — The escalators and elevators at the MBTA Broadway Station in South Boston were shut down Sunday morning as the surrounding streets became covered in water after a water main break.
Boston Police, Boston Fire, National Gird and the MBTA all responded to West Broadway and Dorchester Avenue after calls began coming in around 9:40 a.m.
The Dorchester Ave. Broadway Bridge was closed down due to flooding but the T station remains open at this time.
The water has since been shut off and crews are working to clean the street and parts of the T station that were affected.
Officials from BWSC said no residents are without water but they may experience low pressure.