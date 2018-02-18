  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMThe Open Road with Dr. Chris
    12:30 AMInside College Basketball
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs

BOSTON (CBS) — The escalators and elevators at the MBTA Broadway Station in South Boston were shut down Sunday morning as the surrounding streets became covered in water after a water main break.

Boston Police, Boston Fire, National Gird and the MBTA all responded to West Broadway and Dorchester Avenue after calls began coming in around 9:40 a.m.

The Dorchester Ave. Broadway Bridge was closed down due to flooding but the T station remains open at this time.

The water has since been shut off and crews are working to clean the street and parts of the T station that were affected.

Officials from BWSC said no residents are without water but they may experience low pressure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App