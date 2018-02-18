BOSTON (CBS) — A dog and a cat up for adoption at the MSPCA Nevin’s Farm in Methuen were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Guapo is a two-year-old pit bull mix. He was surrendered because his family could not afford him.
He is high energy, smart, great with people and does not mind strangers.
He could live with another dog if there was a slow introduction and has no experience with cats.
Señor Cheeks is an adult male cat. He is very affectionate and calm most of the time.
MSPCA offers a wide variety of animals, from typical house pets to farm animals. They have about 400 animals in total.
For adoption information, visit mspca.org/nevins.