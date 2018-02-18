  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A dog and a cat up for adoption at the MSPCA Nevin’s Farm in Methuen were featured on WBZ’s Pet Parade Sunday morning.

mspcadog Pet Parade: MSPCA

Guapo from MSPCA (WBZ-TV)

Guapo is a two-year-old pit bull mix. He was surrendered because his family could not afford him.

He is high energy, smart, great with people and does not mind strangers.

He could live with another dog if there was a slow introduction and has no experience with cats.

mspcacat Pet Parade: MSPCA

Señor Cheeks from the MSPCA (WBZ-T)V

Señor Cheeks is an adult male cat. He is very affectionate and calm most of the time.

MSPCA offers a wide variety of animals, from typical house pets to farm animals. They have about 400 animals in total.

For adoption information, visit mspca.org/nevins.

