LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Jaylen Brown was a busy man on Friday.

The 21-year-old Celtics forward participated in the Rising Stars game Friday night, and put home 35 points to go with 10 rebounds as his Team USA squad lost to the World team, 155-124.

Brown provided one of the highlights of the game as he hammered home a between-the-legs dunk in the closing minutes.

Earlier in the day, Brown was showing off his skills off the court.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham had made headlines, harshly criticizing superstar LeBron James for his own comments about President Donald Trump.

“Must they run their mouths like that?” Ingraham said during her show. “Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball.”

The television host ended her remarks by saying James should “shut up and dribble.”

Laura Ingraham's on-air criticism has caused a ripple effect in the sports world. No response is more calculated than this from the Celtics' Jaylen Brown. https://t.co/wIrIdc2CLW pic.twitter.com/3H2g3tEs7F — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 17, 2018

Brown, who has often been outspoken about the world of politics, was asked about Ingraham’s comments Friday during his media availability before the game.

“That’s ridiculous,” Brown said, as transcribed by USA Today.”I think that’s the kind of notion that’s been occurring over the last 10, 15 years, and I think in this generation, we’re trying to change that. You’ve got athletes who are politicians, venture capitalists, musicians, rappers, etc. It’s becoming more of a popular thing to have other interests outside of basketball and I think that’s normal. Just like when people work day jobs, they have interest in sports, they do investments, they do all these other types of things.”