REVERE (CBS) – A 5-alarm fire has destroyed the landmark Sozio’s appliance store on Squire Road.

“The building is probably a total loss. We’re probably looking at a half-million to a $1 million” in damages, Revere Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich told reporters at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy flames and thick smoke engulfed the building.

By 6 p.m., there were reports of a partial building collapse.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Crews were still battling the blaze at 7 p.m.

An update from #Revere. The fire is so strong, that a portion of the cement wall collapsed very close to where I was standing. @WBZ pic.twitter.com/SZmIzrV7yL — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) February 17, 2018

The deputy fire chief described a chaotic scene as firefighters tried to extinguish heavy flames and smoke with several water lines.

“We had hydrants from the closest areas… we were just trying to bring in water from all different sections,” he said.

The deputy fire chief said a fifth alarm was struck for manpower to assist crews on scene.

“We’ll be here for a long time. We have to finish mopping up the hot spots so the investigators can get in there,” Rich said.

#BREAKING: Firefighters are trying to control a raging fire at Sozio’s Appliance store in #Revere. The building is completely engulfed, with thick black smoke pouring into the sky. @WBZ pic.twitter.com/NzidY7Da7A — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) February 17, 2018

A challenge for firefighters was the makeup of the building’s interior, which housed flammable appliances.

“We had appliances, refrigerators, freon,” he said. “We had small little explosions everywhere… but nothing that caused any injuries to anyone.”

Rich said the owner’s wife was inside when the fire broke out but escaped on her own.

Sozio’s Home Furnishings and Appliances has been in business since 1949, and is a well-known retailer in the Boston area.

The company has four showrooms in Massachusetts: Revere, Cambridge, Neponset Circle in Boston and Danvers, according to its website.

“It’s been in the city for a very long time,” Rich said.