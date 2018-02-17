WEATHER ALERT:Several Inches Of Snow Forecast Saturday Night
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Two Attleboro High School students were taken to an area hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles on Friday.

Just after 9 a.m., Attleboro Police received a 911 call from the school about two students who were having an “adverse effect from THC.”

The two students had eaten marijuana edibles on their way to school.

Police said the students were experiencing “serious signs and symptoms” of being under the influence of THC.

The students were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment.

