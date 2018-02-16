WEATHER ALERT:Several Inches Of Snow Forecast Saturday Night
By Louisa Moller
DOUGLAS (CBS) – A dozen Saint Bernard puppies are looking for a new home after their owner was charged with animal cruelty.

On Feb. 9, Douglas police say they responded to a call of a Saint Bernard dog on the loose in a wooded area.

They finally captured the dog, named Buddy, in a remote area, leading officers to believe he was abandoned.

saint bernard puppies Twelve Saint Bernard Puppies Rescued By Douglas Police, Animal Control

A dozen Saint Bernard puppies are looking for a new home after their owner was charged with animal cruelty. (WBZ-TV)

“On a night that was just above freezing temperatures, no food or water, no shelter. Nothing like that,” Officer Tony Yannino said.

Police tracked down Buddy’s owner and discovered thirteen other St. Bernards, twelve puppies and a two year old female dog.

Steven Banville, 38, of Sutton was charged with animal cruelty and misleading a police investigation. He surrendered all of the Saint Bernards to police.

“I think they were in over their head. You know, they were evicted. They had no place to go with their dogs,” said Regional Animal Control Officer Kevin Sullivan.

saint bernard puppies 2 Twelve Saint Bernard Puppies Rescued By Douglas Police, Animal Control

(WBZ-TV)

Now, the puppies and mother are in the care of a foster family.

On March 6, they will be put up for adoption through Pawfect Life Rescue in Uxbridge. Buddy has already been adopted.

“I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of people who are just in love with pups and want to help save these babies,” said Pawfect’s founder, Julie Uthoff.

Donations in support of the puppies can be sent to the Uxbridge Animal Control Donation Account at Uxbridge Police Department, 275 Douglas St., Uxbridge, MA 01569.

