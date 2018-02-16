BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Red Sox are bringing back ultra-utility man Eduardo Nunez for the 2018 season.

Boston and Nunenz have reportedly agreed on a one-year deal with an option for the 2019 season, according to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports.

Source: #RedSox signing INF Eduardo Nunez, pending physical. One-year deal with an option for a second year. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) February 15, 2018

The contract is currently pending a physical, which is no guarantee given Nunez’s recent injury history. He missed most of September with a right knee injury, and the last image Red Sox fans have of the second baseman is Boston trainers carrying him off the field after he re-injured his right knee in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. Nunez did not require surgery in the offseason, but was still rehabbing the injury a few months ago.

Acquired by Boston at the trade deadline last season, Nunez slashed .313/.341/.460 with 12 homers, 33 doubles and 24 steals in 114 games for the San Francisco Giants and Red Sox. He hit .321 with eight homers in 38 games with Boston, filling in for an injured Dustin Pedroia.

If healthy, the 30-year-old is a great depth signing for Boston and will give new manager Alex Cora plenty of options around the diamond. In addition to providing some insurance at second base, with Pedroia expected to start the season on the DL, Nunez can play third, shortstop and the corner outfield positions. His versatility could prove to be invaluable with Pedroia showing signs of breaking down and rookie Rafael Devers taking over full-time at third base.

He may not play every day, but Nunez could be a very important piece to the 2018 Boston Red Sox.