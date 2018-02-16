NORWOOD (CBS) – Norwood Police are looking into a possible attempted child abduction at a school bus stop Friday morning.
They say a man drove up to a girl at a bus stop around 8 a.m. and told her that her father was in a car accident. The man claimed her mother called him and asked him to bring her to the hospital.
The child realized something was wrong and ran to a friend’s house.
The man drove off in a white or silver SUV. He’s described as “tanned with a close cropped beard, possibly in his 30’s,” police said in a statement.
“The Norwood Public Schools are working closely with us and they have sent out a reverse call advising all parents of this incident and asking them to speak with their child regards to being safe.”
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.