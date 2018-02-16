WEATHER ALERT:Several Inches Of Snow Forecast Saturday Night
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:east orange new jersey, Lowell, Marckles Alcius, planned parenthood

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been accused of deliberately crashing a stolen bakery delivery truck into a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Jersey, injuring a pregnant woman and two other people.

Marckles Alcius faces numerous charges stemming from Wednesday’s crash in East Orange, including aggravated assault, theft and attempting to cause widespread injury or damage.

lowell man Lowell Man Charged With Crashing Truck Into Planned Parenthood Clinic

Marckles Alcius. (Photo: Essex County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office)

The 31-year-old Lowell man pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Friday, and Essex County prosecutors say they will seek to have him detained until his trial.

The three injured people were two patients and a staff member, who were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the crash and have declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App