BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of students across the country, including here in Boston, will get to see the new hit movie Black Panther for free.
You may have seen #blackpantherchallenge on Twitter.
Hundreds of campaigns are working to raise money to take students to the movie.
A local woman is behind the push in Boston.
Liz Miranda is the executive director of the Hawthorne Youth and Community Center in Roxbury.
The Go Fund Me page she started has raised more than $30,000.
If you’re interested in donating, visit gofundme.com/bostonbpchallenge
