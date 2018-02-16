FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: CBS Miami Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | Donate
BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of students across the country, including here in Boston, will get to see the new hit movie Black Panther for free.

You may have seen #blackpantherchallenge on Twitter.

Hundreds of campaigns are working to raise money to take students to the movie.

panther2 Community Center Director Raises $30,000 To Take Students To Black Panther

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for IMAX)

A local woman is behind the push in Boston.

Liz Miranda is the executive director of the Hawthorne Youth and Community Center in Roxbury.

The Go Fund Me page she started has raised more than $30,000.

If you’re interested in donating, visit gofundme.com/bostonbpchallenge

Comments
  1. Allen Blaine says:
    February 16, 2018 at 6:16 am

    So this racist movie cannot sell enough tickets so these groups are raising money to buy tickets to give away.

    Reply Report comment

