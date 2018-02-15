Slathered in sauce, dry rubbed or slow smoked. There ain’t no thing like a chicken wing. These are the 8 Greatest places for wings that Phantom has found.

Anchor Bar

Buffalo, NY

It might not be in New England, but any list of chicken wing destination wouldn’t be complete without including the place that invented them. The world famous Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York opened in 1939 as a local watering hole. It quickly gained fame when the Buffalo wing was first created on the premises in 1964. Now it’s THE place all wing lovers must make a pilgrimage to at least once.

Boneheads Wing Bar

West Warwick, RI

Boneheads Wing Bar in West Warwick, Rhode Island is a lively rock n’ roll inspired wing joint decked out with drum lights and album covers. They are super serious about sauces and rubs, and they are arranged on a nifty chart called the Boneboard. You can find spicy options like the Hot For Teacher; the Smells Like Teen Spirit, smothered in a golden Carolina barbecue sauce with balsamic reduction; even Frosted Cinnamon Bun dry rub wings, drizzled with vanilla glaze.

Wendell’s Pub

Norton

Another Great 8 winner is Wendell’s Pub in Norton. This old school spot opened its doors in 1984, and they have been tossing and saucing addictive deep fried Buffalo wings to order ever since.

Buff’s Pub

Newton

Buff’s Pub in Newton is a neighborhood watering hole that has had a huge fan base since they opened. That’s because they serve some of the most addictive wings this side of Buffalo. These beauties are the real deal, served traditionally with crunchy celery and cool, creamy blue cheese. Phantom has been known to order up a dozen traditional Buffalo, a dozen Barbecue Wings, and 2 dozen of his personal

favorites: the Honey Hot Wings.

Bison County

Waltham

Bison County on Moody Street in Waltham offers menu packed with authentic barbecue and southwestern classics, like White Meat Chili, Pulled Pork and a big old slab of Southern Ribs. But the real star of this menu is the South Carolina Style Chicken Wings, basted in a tongue tantalizing mustard-based barbecue sauce. They are smoked low and slow over apple and cherry wood, and then finished off on an eight foot long grill right in the middle of the dining room.

Red Heat Tavern

Wilmington, Bedford

The Red Heat Tavern in Wilmington and Bedford is big and bustling with high ceilings, a wraparound bar and an open kitchen. Here they are known for fire-kissed food that comes out of a wood burning Josper Oven. So their jumbo-wings are infused with flavorful mesquite in every bite.

Maguire’s

Easton

The Honey Hot Chicken Tenders at Maguire’s in Easton may be boneless, but boy are they tasty. These super juicy tenders are crispy on the outside, juicy in the middle, and coated with a flavorful blend of housemade Buffalo sauce, boosted by a little bit of local honey. If you grew up around here, you probably grew up eating them.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Multiple Locations

Rounding out the Great 8 is Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. With seven locations across Massachusetts, this national chain offers crispy pizzas served straight out of their 900 degree oven. What’s a pizza without some wings? They are marinated in lemon, garlic, olive oil and rosemary, and cooked in that coal-fire, so the skin gets nice and crispy and charred.

