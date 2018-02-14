WALPOLE (CBS) – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Boston has been taken into custody after barricading himself for hours inside a Walpole apartment complex.
A SWAT Team and crisis negotiators were called to the Preserve Apartments Tuesday night. Police say the man almost surrendered himself several times but would turn around and go back inside.
The man eventually gave himself up and no one was hurt. He did not have any weapons, police said.
Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said Boston police notified his department at about 5 p.m. they were looking for someone involved in a homicide in the city.
A woman who said she is the man’s mother was clearly upset.
“To get a call that there’s helicopters around for my little son, SWAT Team, they got bulletproof vests, they got f—ing snipers. They got all this s— out here for what – for my son? ” Cassandra Williams said.