Filed Under:Lisa Gresci, Local TV, Standoff, Walpole

WALPOLE (CBS) – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Boston has been taken into custody after barricading himself for hours inside a Walpole apartment complex.

A SWAT Team and crisis negotiators were called to the Preserve Apartments Tuesday night. Police say the man almost surrendered himself several times but would turn around and go back inside.

walpole standoff Man Wanted In Connection With Boston Murder Surrenders After Hours Long Standoff

Police at a standoff in Walpole (WBZ)

The man eventually gave himself up and no one was hurt. He did not have any weapons, police said.

Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said Boston police notified his department at about 5 p.m. they were looking for someone involved in a homicide in the city.

A woman who said she is the man’s mother was clearly upset.

walpole mom Man Wanted In Connection With Boston Murder Surrenders After Hours Long Standoff

Cassandra Williams (WBZ)

“To get a call that there’s helicopters around for my little son, SWAT Team, they got bulletproof vests, they got f—ing snipers. They got all this s— out here for what – for my son? ” Cassandra Williams said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch