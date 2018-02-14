BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (CBS) – A Pascoag firefighter died after he was rushed from the scene of a house fire on Hill Road Wednesday morning, according to WPRI Eyewitness News.
Deputy Fire Chief Keith Carter told WPRI that the firefighter collapsed while fighting the chimney fire that broke out around 9 a.m.
CPR was performed on the firefighter before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Carter said.
The firefighter has not been identified. Carter said he was in his 70s, was a father and a grandfather, and worked for the Pascoag Fire Department for more than 40 years.
The fire has since been extinguished and the scene cleared.