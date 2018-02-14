FOXBORO (CBS) — On this Valentine’s Day, there is proof that you can share your love no matter how young or old you are.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” yell the children at the Learning Experience Pre-School in Foxboro, showing off their Valentine’s day artwork.

“We are painting,” explains 4-year-old Christopher Elias-Zhang.

Using vibrant colors and a lot of goodwill, they’re turning Valentine’s Day into a way to help other children, creating artwork for auction with the money going to the Make a Wish Foundation.

“We were painting because people are sick,” says 4-year-old Christopher Elliot, one of the artists. The kids’ beautiful work will make wishes come true.

“I liked it because I like to help people,” adds 5-year-old Useph Alashara.

Last year they raised $600 from their art auction for the Make a Wish Foundation. This year, they are aiming to raise $1,000.

Meanwhile, the other end of the age spectrum partied at Fenway: the Red Sox threw a Valentine party for more than 100 seniors from 5 senior centers, complete with lunch, Valentine goodies, and dancing.

“Having it on Valentine’s day for the lonely, the ones that have and the ones that have not, they have somewhere to go,” says Annette Lockett, a partygoer from Watertown.

“I think it’s exciting and I’m very happy to be here. I’m a Red Sox fan all my life so it’s doubly exciting,” adds Carol Johnson from Cambridge.

This is the first time the Red Sox have hosted the party at the park.

“It’s a lovely way to show love, I’ll tell ya, I feel very happy about it,” says Carole Giesecke from Cambridge.