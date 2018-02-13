WORCESTER (CBS) – Police in New York are searching for a member of a semi-professional basketball player who was at the center of a brawl that left Worcester players with injuries.

Elmira Police released a pair of videos of the incident, which happened on December 16 during a game between the Elmira Eagles and Worcester 78s.

The fight left players with concussions, a broken jaw and financial loss, police said.

Police said management, players and the coach of the Eagles “knowingly mislead” officers by telling them No. 22 on their team was a former player named Chad Dillard.

No. 22 can be seen in the video punching a member of the Worcester team.

During their investigation, police learned Dillard had quit the team earlier, and another person was wearing No. 22 the night of the fight.

“As the Elmira Eagles organization has refused to cooperate and provide any information into identifying the true suspect,” Elmira Police said.

Tom Marino, a member of the 78s staff, said in a post that Worcester players never threw a punch and did not leave the bench area.

“I can not express enough how proud I am of the way our guys behaved that night,” Marino wrote. “Not one of our players threw a punch. Our players remained on our bench, where they are supposed to be. While there were certainly reasons to react violently, our guys stayed focused on the task at hand.”